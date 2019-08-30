Ellie Goulding has had a pre-wedding facial approved by The Duchess of Sussex.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker is set to tie the knot with Caspar Jopling at a chapel in Yorkshire in front of 300 family and friends on Saturday (31.08.19), and the British pop star has been to Facial Fitness Studio FaceGym with her fiancé to get her skin glowing for their big day.

The 32-year-old star had their 'Party Face' treatment, which costs £150, and is a sculpting of the face with a mixture of vitamin shots, peptides and acids also used during the 50 minute session.

Speaking in 2014 about a similar treatment she had with aesthetician Nicola Joss, Meghan - who was known as Meghan Markle before tying the knot with Prince Harry last May - said: ''I swear it works.

''On the days I do it, my cheekbones and jawline are way more sculpted.

''There's a reason (Nicola) is in high demand around awards season when every actress wants to look A-plus.''

The couple's nuptials are certainly set to be a lavish affair.

It's said Prince William and Duchess Catherine - whose wedding Ellie performed at in 2011 - have been invited to the nuptials, as have Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, plus her pals Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran.

The couple will exchange vows at the chapel before moving on to the reception at the stately home Castle Howard, which is 15 miles north of York, where they will tuck into lavish food with the option of having designer vegan food.

The blonde beauty may even perform for her guests, but a DJ will be on hand to play 90s hits such as tracks from the Spice Girls.

There's certainly been no expenses spared when it comes to her big day as the singer will be serving Bollinger champagne and has spent more than £20,000 on flowers for the big bash.