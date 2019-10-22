Ellie Goulding is tired of being asked if she's going to having children soon.

The 'Lights' singer tied the knot with Caspar Jopling in August this year, and has said that ever since, she's been asked about her plans to start a family ''non-stop''.

Ellie insists she isn't ''particularly'' interested in having kids right now, and hates ''being made to feel'' like that is her only purpose now that she's married.

On Monday (21.10.19) one fan on Instagram asked: ''Do you think of having baby(ies) any time soon? (the world need two of you !) (sic)''

And the 'Burn' hitmaker, 32, replied: ''Not particularly. As you can imagine it's been a non stop question

''I hate being made to feel like that's what I'm supposed to be doing on this earth.

''I guess technically I am

''But I see things differently in today's world! (sic)''

Ellie married Caspar in North Yorkshire, England, on August 31, and took to Instagram after the ceremony to confirm her marriage, as well as taking a moment to thank her friends and family for travelling from ''far and wide'' to watch her marry the ''love of [her] life''.

She wrote: ''This weekend I married the love of my life, in God's own country, surrounded by the people I cherish. Overwhelmed with gratitude.

''Thank you eternally to everyone involved in such a special time, including every single person that traveled from far and wide to come and celebrate with us at York Minster- a place that my husband and his family hold close to their hearts.

''I will never forget your support and generosity. We both send you all so much love and a massive hug xx (sic).''

The likes of Sarah Ferguson, her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry and Sienna Miller and her partner Lucas Zwirner turned up just after 3pm to watch Ellie and Caspar exchange vows.