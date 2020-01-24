Ellie Goulding features on Four Tet's new track 'Baby'.

The jumpy electronic pop track from the experimental artist - whose real name is Kieran Hebden - features on his upcoming LP, 'Sixteen Oceans', and features the 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker's instantly recognisable vocals chopped up over a series of uplifting beats.

Four Tet's full record is set to follow in March.

The collaboration comes after Ellie teased her fourth studio album will be released in 2020.

The 'Close to Me' hitmaker took to Twitter at the end of 2019 to give fans an update on when they can expect her long-awaited follow-up to 2015's 'Delirium'.

She simply wrote: ''EG4 // 2020 (sic)''

Ellie teased her album release as her planned Dubai show was postponed, due to her 2020 schedule being ''re-worked''.

The 'Burn' hitmaker was due to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena next January 10, but a spokesperson confirmed the concert would no longer go ahead.

They said at the time: ''When a new date is confirmed details will be shared.''

Ellie's only other date of 2020 so far is Lollapalooza in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 26.

The 33-year-old pop star previously teased that her upcoming album is a mixture of electronic and hip-hop influences, and is very much ''her own voice'' and less ''collaborative''.

She explained: ''This album is definitely a return of some sorts, because it's very much written by me.

''It's much less collaborative than the last album.

''It has much more clarity and space.

''This album is the album of my voice, and my songwriting, and that's kind of what I've always wanted to do.

''There will be electronic influences and hip-hop influences, and the music that I grew up listening to and that I'll never be able to shake off.

''I've always had my own interpretation of what's happening in pop music.''

Meanwhile, Ellie's cover of Joni Mitchell's 'River' saw the star earn the last UK number one of 2019.

The 'On My Mind' singer - who married art dealer Caspar Jopling in September - also released the singles 'Flux', 'Sixteen' and 'Hate Me' with late rapper Juice Wrld last year.