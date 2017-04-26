Ellie Goulding features on Kygo's new song.

The 30-year-old pop beauty hasn't given fans new music since last year's 'Still Falling For You' from the 'Bridget Jones's Baby' soundtrack, but she has provided the vocals for the new track called 'First Time', which drops on Friday (28.04.17).

Sharing the artwork, which features the blonde beauty and the 25-year-old producer on it, Ellie wrote on Instagram: ''First Time, coming Friday @kygomusic (sic)''

It's not known if the song will be on the 'Army' hitmaker's fourth studio album.

Ellie recently revealed that she has been tucked away in the studio in London penning new songs for her follow-up to her 2015 record 'Delirium'.

She said: ''Right not I am writing my fourth album, which is quite insane to think that I'm on my fourth album, at this point - but it's coming together slowly.

''I'm writing a lot in London in a studio so watch this space.''

Ellie - who is reportedly dating rower Caspar Jopling - stepped away from touring in order to lead a normal life for a while after her 'Delirium World Tour', which wrapped up in October 2016.

At the time, she said: ''I'm still going to be writing, but it's been so overwhelming the past few years that it's time to go away for a little bit and be out of the limelight.

''It's really a commitment, being on the road; you almost put everything on hold - seeing family, seeing friends. I've missed so many weddings and births.

''It will be nice to wake up and know I don't have anything to do.''