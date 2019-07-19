Ellie Goulding apologised to her old tutor for dropping out as she collected an honorary degree at the University of Kent.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker dropped out of her drama degree in 2008 but finally got the qualification when was bestowed the honorary Doctor Of Arts degree at a ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral on Thursday (08.07.19).

Speaking to students, she said: ''Coming back today does complete that circle for me 11 years later, after I packed up my cold little garage room ... It feels really good. I'm sorry for that email ... It must have been quite out of the blue. I emailed her to tell her how impressed I was, to wish her luck and say she was welcome to come back and finish her degree if things don't work out.''

Ellie is hoping to reduce exam stress for people up and down the country with her show on Classic FM.

She said: ''I listen to Classic FM all the time, so it's a thrill for me to present on the station that I love and admire. I've been a big fan of classical music ever since my grandfather gave me a classical album, when I was 11-years-old. At school, I found exams quite stressful and put myself under a lot of pressure, but music helped me relax and unwind. I'm looking forward to being behind the mic for Classic FM's Revision Hour and I hope everyone enjoys the music as much as I enjoy presenting it.''

During her shows, which aired in June, Ellie helped students sitting their GCSEs, A-Levels, Scottish higher exams and university exams by playing a string of different classical music including the score from the film 'Romeo & Juliet' as well as music by the popular composer Ludovico Einaudi.