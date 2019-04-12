Ellie Goulding is surprising her mum with secret guest performers at her wedding.

The 'Close To Me' singer is set to tie the knot with art dealer Caspar Jopling and she has revealed she has chosen the singers just for her mum Tracey, but she's keeping tight-lipped on who they are to avoid spoiling the surprise.

Asked by presenter Sonny Jay if she would consider getting another singer to perform at her wedding whilst appearing on 'Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp' on Friday morning (12.04.19), Ellie replied: ''Yeah! In fact I have got some people singing at the wedding but I can't say!''

Roman, Sonny and Vick Hope simultaneously responded: ''No!''

When Sonny asked: ''Why not?'', the 32-year-old pop star explained: ''Because I want it to be a surprise, mainly for my mum, so...''

Ellie performed at Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine's wedding in 2011, and also got up to sing at her friend Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's after-party at The Royal Lodge, following their ceremony at Windsor Castle last October, and she said it's something she ''genuinely'' likes doing for close pals.

Joking that she would be up for performing for Roman when he gets hitched, she said: ''I do like singing ... I've done quite a few of my friends' weddings just because I genuinely enjoy it. I think people forget that I do just enjoy singing. So, if it's a good friend, or you [points to Roman]...''

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Ellie is reportedly planning to invite Sarah Ferguson to her hen do in London.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker is said to be planning a night out with a host of her showbiz pals - which include the likes of Prince Harry, Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne and Miley Cyrus - and a separate bash to accommodate her friends and family before she gets married.

The Duchess of York became good friends with Ellie after they met through the royal's daughter Eugenie - whose father is Prince Andrew - and Ellie believes the ''wild'' 59-year-old royal will be a hit with her friends as she is a ''rebel and a strong female''.

A source said: ''Ellie knows Sarah can be wild when she gets going and is so much fun to be around.

''After spending more time with Fergie, Ellie thinks she'll be the life and soul of the party.

''Some of her mates think it's a bit weird that they'll be hanging out with old Fergie at the bash but Ellie is sure she'll be a hit with her guests.

''Fergie's a rebel and a strong female, which Ellie loves. It's going to be one hell of a party.''

Eugenie is believed to have introduced the 'Sixteen' singer to her fiancé - who she got engaged to last August, after 18 months of dating - as she worked with the businessman's father in New York.