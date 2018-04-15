Ellie Goulding says becoming a vegetarian ''changed her life'' and has made her feel so much better in herself and her appearance.
Ellie Goulding says becoming a vegetarian ''changed her life''.
The 'How Long Will I Love You' hitmaker gave up meat a few years ago and admits it has made her feel so much better in herself and her appearance.
She said: ''At the beginning of my career I was doing that no-carbs thing, which I thought was going to keep me thin. I was having to fit into the smallest dresses and constantly be photographed. It's weird, because I was coming out with this music and gaining respect and then I realised that people were becoming interested in me for completely different reasons, like the way I looked.
''Over the past few years I started being a vegetarian again and it's changed my life. I rarely have breakouts and my hair has never been so healthy. It's really hard to find a reason to eat meat again. It's dangerous to become friends with me because you will probably become vegetarian!''
Whilst Ellie opts for a much more healthier diet now, she still loves fast food.
Speaking to The Observer, she added: ''I definitely eat fast food, but McDonald's wouldn't be the top of my list, although they did bring out a vegan burger and I respect them for that. To be honest, it depends how drunk I am, because you never know - but I draw the line at eating meat.''
Meanwhile, Ellie previously admitted she is trying to persuade her meat-eating boyfriend Caspar Jopling to become a vegetarian.
She said: ''I'm trying to be a full vegan, I've been a vegetarian for six years. I was a vegetarian all the way through my teens as well. I'll definitely never eat fish or meat again ... My boyfriend is a huge carnivore. He comes from a farmer background but he stopped eating meat for a month. He said you really do feel better. Unfortunately, I haven't persuaded him to stay a vegetarian but he's very appreciative of it. We often go to a lot of veggie places. Tonight, we're going for an Impossible burger.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.