Ellie Goulding arrived at her wedding at York Minster in a blue Volkswagen camper van.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker - who has gone for a festival theme - tied the knot with art dealer Caspar Jopling at the Gothic cathedral on Saturday afternoon (31.08.19), and was seen arriving in the fun mode of transport as she was greeted by crowds of fans who waited to get a glimpse of the bride on her big day.

The 32-year-old pop star opted for a beautiful high-necked gown with a traditional veil, whilst her four bridesmaids looked angelic in matching long white dresses.

Sarah Ferguson and her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were among the A-listers seen arriving at the Minster for the ceremony.

Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom, Sienna Miller and her boyfriend Lucas Zwirner, James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley were also seen arriving at the landmark for the service.

Other guests include comedian Jimmy Carr, 'The Body Coach' Joe Wicks and Prince Harry's ex-partner Cressida Bonas.

The couple were due to exchange vows at 3pm, before moving on to the reception at the stately home Castle Howard, which is 15 miles north of York, where they will tuck into lavish food with the option of having designer vegan food.

There's certainly been no expenses spared when it comes to her big day as the singer will be serving Bollinger champagne and has spent more than £20,000 on flowers for the big bash.

She's also hired a huge security team to make sure everyone is kept safe.

Caspar proposed to Ellie last year while they were doing a jigsaw puzzle.

Shortly after they got together, Ellie moved to New York to be with Caspar, who was working in the Big Apple, otherwise they wouldn't have seen each other.

The couple, who are now back in the UK, have been together just over two years.