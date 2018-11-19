Ellie Goulding considered quitting the music business before finding love.

The 'Burn' hitmaker decided to take a break from performing and recording after touring her third studio album 'Delirium' left her suffering with exhaustion, leading to her falling out of love with music.

And Ellie admits she very nearly didn't return to the studio but meeting her art dealer fiancé Caspar Jopling gave her a new lease of life.

She is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: ''I definitely think being with him has helped me return back to my old self, thank God. I just missed loving what I did. I didn't love what I was doing any more and I was just annoyed at my own voice, annoyed at my songs that I performed every night over and over. I was annoyed at having to travel. I didn't care what city I was in, I didn't care about meeting people. I just shut myself off and it became a chore ... If I carried on I would have been like, 'That's it, I'm done with this job.'''

The 31-year-old singer got engaged to the art dealer in August and she released new single 'Close to Me', with Diplo and Swae Lee, in October and she has new music coming in 2019.

And Ellie's man Caspar has also been giving her ''brutally honest'' feedback on her new tracks.

Ellie previously opened up on her battle with exhaustion, admitting she didn't realise how bad it had gotten.

She said: ''I was diagnosed with exhaustion ... but it's only now that I realise how bad it really was. When I think back to my tiredness, my slump, not wanting to exercise and not being interested in anything ... It wasn't depression, it was just my body giving up.''