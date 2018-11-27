Ellie Goulding's new album is inspired by classical music.

The 31-year-old pop star is set to release her first record since taking a break from music in 2015 and by having that time off she has been ''able to experiment and relax'' for the first time and immersed herself in classical music whilst writing her fresh collection of songs.

Speaking on the George Ezra & Friends podcast, she said: ''I've been listening to classical music; I have Classic FM on all the time. This is the first time the album has gone through different stages

''I keep writing, I'll write three or four songs and then love them as one and then go listen to another artist or classical music and decide to go down a completely different road.

''It was 2015 when I released my latest record. It's been all over the place and for the first time, I've been able to experiment and relax. I also reached out to a rapper to feature on my latest song.''

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker went on to confess that despite her massive fame, she was lonely at the beginning of her career and struggled to be taken seriously as an artist.

She explained: ''I played guitar better than any of the blokes in my music class but that obviously wasn't enough to make me a rock star.

''Quite a few music articles written about me would say, 'She's not really a rock star or cool,' because I would talk about running and trying to keep my head together. Thank god now there's more emphasis on talking about your mental health and anxiety, but back then I was taken the piss out of so much for being this running nerd.''