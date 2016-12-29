Ellen Pompeo has welcomed a third child.

The 'Grey's Anatomy' actress and her husband Chris Ivery - who already have daughters Sienna May, two, and Stella Luna, seven, together - have added a son to their brood.

Ellen shared a picture of Chris and the tot on Instagram and wrote: ''Eli Christopher. Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I've got a new guy (sic).''

Ellen's rep added to PEOPLE: ''Everyone's doing great.''

While Ellen's daughters are thrilled with their new baby brother, the star previously admitted that Stella was not too impressed when Sienna was born and was in a bad mood ''every day for a month'' afterwards.

She said: ''She liked her at first. And then she said, 'Is she leaving?' I was like 'No, no, she's gonna live here.'

''She had about a month where she was not in a good mood. Bad mood every day for a month. And now that passed and now she's fine. [Stella] loves her!''

And Stella wants to follow in the footsteps of her mother's 'Grey's Anatomy' character and become a doctor.

She said: ''Every time she comes to set the first thing she wants to do is ... Linda Klein is our medical producer, wonderful woman, good friend of mine ... she just wants to go straight to Linda's office and play with all the medical things. All the fake organs.

''Yesterday I went in to find her, I couldn't find her, she was in Linda's office with Linda with a bone drill, drilling a fake femur bone with a real bone drill.

''I mean she was supervised, but you know they have her doing advanced procedures.''