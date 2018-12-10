Ellen Pompeo says her children's friends don't think she's their mother - because of the colour of their skin.
Ellen Pompeo says her children's friends don't think she's their mother - because of the colour of their skin.
The 49-year-old actress has three children - daughters Stella, nine, and Sienna, four, as well as son Eli, who turns two this month - with her husband Chris Ivery, and has said she was left heartbroken when her eldest daughter's friends were surprised to discover she was her mother, because the actress is white.
Ellen said: ''My challenge with raising brown children is how much do you say to them and how much do you not say to them?
''A couple of weeks ago I had some friends over [to] the house, little girls of color, and the little girl came in and I introduced myself. I said, 'I'm Stella's mom.' ... She went right to Stella and said, 'That's your mom?' She points to the nanny who's a black girl [and says,] 'I thought that was your mom.' The little baby looked like she was scared of me. That just breaks my heart. Maybe scared is a strong word ... but, again, non-trusting possibly.
''That experience of being in my house and meeting me was good for her to see that all white people aren't what you think. As moms and dads, we have the responsibility to expose our children to all different types of people. To show them the differences in the world.''
The 'Grey's Anatomy' star says she knows her daughters will be treated differently because of the colour of their skin, but says her son - who, along with second daughter Sienna, was born via surrogacy - ''looks completely white''.
Speaking during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk', she added: ''My son looks completely white. You couldn't even tell that he has any brown in him at all. There is no escaping when your skin is dark. That's why my children are brown or whatever it is. Because the world will see them that way and they will be discriminated against and they will be judged and they will be spoken to and they will be treated like they are brown because their skin is brown.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Some film ads make promises they can't keep, totally misrepresenting the final product. But the...
Warning: This review is tainted by the author's prejudices against Moonlight Mile director Brad Silberling....
Occasionally (very occasionally) co-writer and director Todd Phillips stumbles into a slight (very slight) snicker...
Steven Spielberg's best movie in at least a decade, "Catch Me If You Can" is...
Finding warmth, humor and uneasy comfort in the face of senseless tragedy, "Moonlight Mile" is...
Having dabbled in John Malkovich's mind in "Being John Malkovich," then delved into his own...