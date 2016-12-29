The actress and her husband, Chris Ivery, quietly welcomed their third child together, a son named Eli Christopher Ivery, just before Christmas (16), and the couple went public with the surprise family addition on Wednesday (28Dec16) when the pair was photographed hiking with the newborn in Los Angeles.

The new mum has since introduced fans to her baby boy with a snap of father and son on Instagram.

"Chris Ivery just fell a notch," she captioned the image. "I've got a new guy."

A representative for the star tells People.com, "Everyone's doing great."

Pompeo and Ivery, who wed in November, 2007, are already parents of daughters Stella Luna, seven, and two-year-old Sienna May.

The actress gave birth to Stella in September, 2009, while Sienna was born via surrogate in October, 2014.