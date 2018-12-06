Ellen Pompeo thinks she's been the target of ''reverse racism''.

The 'Grey's Anatomy' star recalled the moment she called out the A&E Network over a documentary about the Ku Klux Klan, and she was heavily criticised for celebrating the programme being pulled by tweeting a ''black fist emoji''.

Speaking on Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk', she said: ''I'm not appropriating culture. I'm just joining the fight.

''If you call me a white b***h then isn't that judging me on the colour of my skin? Why can't I help a victory for black people because I'm white?''

Ellen, 49, was met with fierce backlash over her tweet and subsequent response to criticism, as she told one critic to not be ''a hater''.

She tweeted: ''Don't be a hater I do it because racism is not just a black problem it is all of our problem get it??? (sic)''

She later added: ''I'm so sad that people attacked me over standing up for equality I'm sad that people chose anger and I'm sorry if I offended anyone. (sic)''

The row occurred shortly after Ellen discussed diversity in Hollywood for Porter Magazine's Women in Television issue alongside Gabrielle Union, Gina Rodriguez and Emma Roberts.

She argued: ''This day has been incredible. And there's a ton of women in the room. But I don't see enough colour. And I didn't see enough colour when I walked in the room today [and saw the staff].

''As Caucasian people, it's our job, it's our task, it's our responsibility to speak up in every single room we walk into. It's our job because we created the problem.

''When I show up on set, I would like to see the crew look like the world that I walk around in every day, and I think it's up to all productions to make sure that your crew looks like the world we see. It's the first thing I notice when I walk in a room.''