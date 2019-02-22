Ellen Page says she was ''forced'' to wear dresses in a bid to hide her sexuality when she started her career.

The 'My Days of Mercy' star - who married Emma Portner in 2018 - was told to conceal the fact she was attracted to women and was even told how to dress, but she's vowed never to wear anything that makes her feel 2uncomfortable'' ever again.

Ellen told NET-A-PORTER's digital magazine PorterEdit: ''I was distinctly told, by people in the industry, when I started to become known: 'People cannot know you're gay'.

''And I was pressured - forced, in many cases - to always wear dresses and heels for events and photo shoots...

''As if lesbians don't wear dresses and heels. But I will never let anyone put me in anything I feel uncomfortable in ever again.''

The 32-year-old actress - who came out when she was 26 - reflected on how she thought it would be ''impossible'' for her to be truthful about her sexuality and also be accepted as an actress when she was in her early 20s but thinks people are more open minded these days.

Ellen continued: ''I remember being in my early 20s and really believing it was impossible for me to come out.

''But, over time, more representation, hearts and minds have been changed. It doesn't happen with quickly enough and it hasn't happened enough, particularly for the most marginalised in the community. But things have got better.''

Despite facing homophobia, the 'Juno' actress loves to tell strangers all about her wife and their happy marriage because she is so besotted.

She said: ''I'm so in love. I love being married. I'll be walking my dog, and I start talking to people, and I end up telling them about my wife and making them look at our Instagram. I'm that person.''