Ellen Page's wife has accused Justin Bieber of ''underpaying'' her when she choreographed his tour in 2016 to the point where she couldn't afford to eat.

Emma Portner, 24, has hit out at the 'I Don't Care' hitmaker for ''degrading'' women after he made ''millions'' out of his 'Purpose World Tour' - which she helped put together with her dance routines - while she earned ''zilch'' from it.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Canadian dancer said: ''I regret working under your name. I gave your universe my naive body, creativity, time and effort. Twice. For content you made millions off of. While I made zilch. Natta. Barely anything. Less than minimum wage for the hours I invested.

''I couldn't afford to eat. I was sweeping studio floors to be able to practice my own craft. The way you degrade women is an abomination.''

Emma, who is openly gay, also slammed the 25-year-old singer for being part of the mega-church Hillsong, which she has claimed has anti-LGBTQ+ views.

She explained: ''Your company hired an out lesbian in your music video, and to choreograph some content for your purpose world tour. How do you feel about that? A lesbian, HELPING YOU, for a disrespectful amount of money, as you attend a church that goes against my existence?''

Emma's outburst comes just days after Justin came under fire when he defended his manager Scooter Braun after he bought Taylor Swift's former label Big Machine Record, meaning he has acquired the majority of her master recordings.

The business deal infuriated Taylor and she took to her social networking sites to claim she was never given the choice to buy the masters herself and she is ''sad and grossed out'' that they are now owned by Scooter.

Justin then spoke up in defence of his manager, insisting the 'ME!' singer should have spoken to him in private, rather than making her unhappiness public.