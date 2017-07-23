Ellen Page has been sent death threats on Instagram and the police are currently investigating.
Ellen Page has been sent death threats on Instagram.
The 'Inception' actress has been targeted via her social media account and has received messages calling her a ''lying worthless Canadian'' and a ''bitch actress'' who ''needs to die in my hands,'' TMZ reports.
Another threatening message stated: ''I find Ellen and kidnap her and kill her throat and let everyone see it on my Instagram.''
Ellen, 30, has reported the messages to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and they have obtained a warrant to trace the IP address to see where the messages are originating.
No arrests have been made yet.
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Ellen is dating Emma Portner.
The 'Juno' star was spotted sharing a smooch with the 21-year-old dancer in West Hollywood, Los Angeles earlier this month.
And Emma recently took to her Instagram page to share a picture of the pair embracing and congratulate Ellen on her Emmy nomination for 'Gaycation', a documentary series exploring LGBTQ cultures around the world.
She wrote: ''Unbelievably proud of @ellenpage, @ianjamesdaniel and the ENTIRE #gaycation team on their Emmy Nomination this morning. Bravery and strength all around. (sic)''
Emma is a dancer on Justin Bieber's 'Purpose World Tour' and appeared in his 'Life Is Worth Living' music video.
Ellen - who came out as gay in February 2014 - was previously in a relationship with Samantha Thomas, but the pair haven't been spotted together in public since January.
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
When medical student Courtney Homes approaches fellow student Jamie with the an intriguing prospect of...
Laurel Hester and Stacie Andree couldn't be more different. While the former is a highly...
Laurel Hester is a high-ranking New Jersey police detective who is hugely respected at work....
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
After a couple of gimmicky transgressive comedies (Humpday and Your Sister's Sister), writer-director Lynn Shelton...
The world is verging on an apocalyptic disaster as the mutants continue to engage in...
The mutants of the world are quickly dwindling in their numbers, tearing each other apart...
In a post-apocalyptic world where mutants are now scarce, Charles Xavier must convince Wolverine to...
Despite a bunch of cold characters and a deeply contrived plot, this film is so...
Abby is a particularly well-rated massage therapist who enjoys living life to the fullest while...
After Midnight in Paris, Woody Allen remains in a cheery European mode for another breezy...