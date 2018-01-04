Ellen Page has secretly tied the knot with Emma Portner and they shared the happy news on Instagram.
Ellen Page has tied the knot with Emma Portner.
The 'Inception' star secretly married her girlfriend and took to Instagram to share the happy news.
Sharing a picture of their rings, Ellen wrote: ''Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. @emmaportner (sic)''
Whilst Emma added on her own account: ''I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU! (sic)''
It comes after Ellen - who came out as gay in February 2014 - admitted she found it ''toxic'' hiding her sexuality and is much happier.
She said: ''I was just done. It's so toxic to just be hiding. It becomes so consuming without you even knowing it's consuming you. You become so complacent in this reality you create. It's like a bucket, and it's filling up and filing up and filling up - and finally it just spills over. And I felt guilty for not being out for the LGBT community. I was like, 'Dude, just say you're gay.' For me, it was a great opportunity to be honest, to share certain elements of the pain that I went through. The reality is, there are very few young people out as actors, so I was hoping to speak to a lot of the issues so it wouldn't just seem like, 'Hey, look, I'm gay.'''
Ellen also felt a ''happiness and an inner peace'' after she made the decision to publicly come out.
She explained: ''Everything is different. From one day to the next [after coming out], I felt a happiness and an inner peace which I hadn't known for years. My life now is overwhelming and I'm glad to be in a position where I can support my community and also help show that you can still play all kinds of roles after you are out. Things are changing fast and the more people who come out will ultimately help put an end to the idea that coming out destroys your career. We have to make that happen.''
