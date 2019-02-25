Ellen Page says it's time to ''step up'' to support transgender people, as she says they're being ''demonised and dehumanised.''
Ellen Page says it's time to ''step up'' to support transgender people.
The 32-year-old actress - who is married to Emma Portner - has said that transgender people are ''under attack'' as one of the most ''marginalised'' groups of people, and believes more needs to be done to protect them.
She said: ''We need to realise that a lot of the most marginalised people in our community have been left behind. We need to step up for trans people because they're under attack.''
The 'Juno' star decided to speak out after lesbian tennis player Martina Navratilova was fired from an LGBTQ charity last week for making transphobic comments against transgender female athletes.
Martina said: ''A man can decide to be female, take hormones if required by whatever sporting organisation is concerned, win everything in sight and perhaps earn a small fortune, and then reverse his decision and go back to making babies.''
And responding to those comments, Ellen slammed the sporting star for letting history repeat itself, as she branded Martina's words as ''demonising and dehumanising.''
She said: ''It's not like people didn't use the same arguments for lesbian, gay and bisexual people, but people are also using that rhetoric to make trans people seem like predators. It's demonising and dehumanising. It's deplorable.
''In regards to those conversations in the UK, and the treatment and attack on trans rights in the US, it's utterly cruel.''
The 'Inception' actress then called on people around the world to ''wake up'' and ''educate themselves'' on issues surrounding the LGBT community.
Speaking to Gay Times magazine, Ellen said: ''I deal with a lot of 'progressive people', powerful people, who have said ridiculous s**t to me. People need to wake up, they need to educate themselves.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
When medical student Courtney Homes approaches fellow student Jamie with the an intriguing prospect of...
Laurel Hester and Stacie Andree couldn't be more different. While the former is a highly...
Laurel Hester is a high-ranking New Jersey police detective who is hugely respected at work....
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
After a couple of gimmicky transgressive comedies (Humpday and Your Sister's Sister), writer-director Lynn Shelton...
The world is verging on an apocalyptic disaster as the mutants continue to engage in...
The mutants of the world are quickly dwindling in their numbers, tearing each other apart...
In a post-apocalyptic world where mutants are now scarce, Charles Xavier must convince Wolverine to...
Despite a bunch of cold characters and a deeply contrived plot, this film is so...
Abby is a particularly well-rated massage therapist who enjoys living life to the fullest while...
After Midnight in Paris, Woody Allen remains in a cheery European mode for another breezy...