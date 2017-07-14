Ellen Page and Emma Portner have appeared to confirm speculation they are dating after they were spotted smooching in Los Angeles on Thursday (13.07.17).
Ellen Page has added fuel to speculation she is dating Emma Portner.
The 'Inception' actress was spotted sharing a smooch with the 21-year-old dancer in West Hollywood, Los Angeles on Thursday (13.07.17), appearing to confirm recent rumours they are now a couple.
According to MailOnline, Broadway Dance Centre instructor Emma was seen resting her leg on Ellen's lap as they embraced outside Café Gratitude.
Earlier in the day, Emma took to her Instagram page to share a picture of the pair embracing and congratulate 30-year-old Ellen on her Emmy nomination for 'Gaycation', a documentary series exploring LGBTQ cultures around the world.
She wrote: ''Unbelievably proud of @ellenpage, @ianjamesdaniel and the ENTIRE #gaycation team on their Emmy Nomination this morning. Bravery and strength all around. (sic)''
Emma is known for starring on Justin Bieber's 'Purpose World Tour' and in his 'Life Is Worth Living' music video.
Ellen - who came out as gay in February 2014 - was in a relationship with Samantha Thomas, but the pair haven't been spotted together in public since January.
The 'Juno' actress previously admitted she found it ''toxic'' hiding her sexuality and is much happier since publicly revealing she is homosexual.
She said: ''I was just done. It's so toxic to just be hiding. It becomes so consuming without you even knowing it's consuming you. You become so complacent in this reality you create.
''It's like a bucket, and it's filling up and filing up and filling up - and finally it just spills over. And I felt guilty for not being out for the LGBT community. I was like, 'Dude, just say you're gay.'
''For me, it was a great opportunity to be honest, to share certain elements of the pain that I went through.
''The reality is, there are very few young people out as actors, so I was hoping to speak to a lot of the issues so it wouldn't just seem like, 'Hey, look, I'm gay.'''
The director is thought to have written a script on the Manson family murders
Reports have suggested the hitmaker is in "secret discussions" abut next year's prestigious show
Stranger Things Is Back And Looking Better Than Ever
The Horrors once had a girl dressed as a cat sitting in a crate on their rider.
Christopher Nolan's World War II epic forced the actors into the 1940s soldiers' shoes.
Coldplay dedicated a song to a dead fan at their Dublin concert on Saturday (08.07.17).
When medical student Courtney Homes approaches fellow student Jamie with the an intriguing prospect of...
Laurel Hester and Stacie Andree couldn't be more different. While the former is a highly...
Laurel Hester is a high-ranking New Jersey police detective who is hugely respected at work....
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
After a couple of gimmicky transgressive comedies (Humpday and Your Sister's Sister), writer-director Lynn Shelton...
The world is verging on an apocalyptic disaster as the mutants continue to engage in...
The mutants of the world are quickly dwindling in their numbers, tearing each other apart...
In a post-apocalyptic world where mutants are now scarce, Charles Xavier must convince Wolverine to...
Despite a bunch of cold characters and a deeply contrived plot, this film is so...
Abby is a particularly well-rated massage therapist who enjoys living life to the fullest while...
After Midnight in Paris, Woody Allen remains in a cheery European mode for another breezy...