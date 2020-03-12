Nickelodeon has postponed the Kids' Choice Awards due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The network has pushed back its annual ceremony to ensure ''the safety and well-being'' of everyone involved as the global pandemic has seen over 1,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: ''The Kids' Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority.

''We will have further information about a new date in the future.''

The announcement comes after it was revealed 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' has halted live audiences amid the outbreak.

A show spokesperson commented: ''With the rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 outbreak, and out of concern for our audience attending 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Telepictures will suspend audience attendance during tapings effective Monday, March 16.

''This temporary measure will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and will not impact the production schedule of Ellen.''

Late night chat shows have also been impacted, with the likes of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' and 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah' all filming in empty studios from March 16.

NBC said in a statement: ''The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority.

''As a precautionary measure, starting Monday, March 16, we have decided to suspend live audiences for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'.

''Per guidance from New York City officials, the company is hoping to do its part to help to decrease the rate of transmission in our communities.

''Our shows will continue filming on their regular schedule, and currently, there will be no impact on air dates.''

CBS added: '''The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' will film without a live, in-studio audience.

''This move is being made out of an abundance of caution regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the uncertainty of the situation for future weeks.

''There have not been any specific developments at The Ed Sullivan Theater to cause concern for audiences with plans to attend the show tonight, tomorrow, or who have attended in recent weeks.

''For several weeks, the team at the theater has been taking all necessary precautions to protect everyone who enters and works in the theater with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures.''