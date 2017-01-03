Kim recorded the duet I See Victory with Pharrell Williams for the Hidden Figures movie soundtrack, and they had been booked to belt out the tune on U.S. TV on Thursday (05Jan17).

However, the gospel star found herself under attack after one of her sermons at her church in Houston, Texas on Friday (30Dec16) was streamed live on Facebook, during which she seemingly stated: "That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women. You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man's penis in your face - you are perverted. You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman's breast, you are perverted."

Her controversial remarks prompted Pharrell to publicly distance himself from Burrell, declaring he condemns "hate speech of any kind", while Hidden Figures stars Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae also spoke out to slam the Christian singer's comments.

Now Burrell has been removed from the Thursday line-up of lesbian comedienne Ellen Degeneres' talk show.

"For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show," the Finding Dory star confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday (03Jan17).

Meanwhile, Burrell is still trying to defend her statements, insisting she made no direct mention of the lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender community during her headline-grabbing service.

"I never said 'LGBT' in the sermon. I said 'S-I-N,'" she claimed. "I know that people are going to be mad... To every person that is dealing with the homosexual spirit, that has it, I love you because God loves you. But God hates the sin in you and me, anything that is against the nature of God."

She defiantly added, "I'm called to do what God called me to do, and that's it, and I do it with passion... I make no excuses or apologies."