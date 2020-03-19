Chat show host Ellen Degeneres told Chrissy Teigen and John Legend she wishes she ''had kids right now'' as boredom takes over in self-isolation.
Ellen Degeneres wishes she had children because she's ''so bored'' with self-isolation.
The daytime talk show host - who is stuck inside during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic - has been calling up her famous friends to deal with her cabin fever, and sharing the results with her followers on Instagram.
First, she phoned Chrissy Teigen, 34, and John Legend, 41, who were ''just with the kids'' - Miles, 22 months, and three-year-old Luna - as they chatted to Ellen.
She said: ''Hi Miles! I wish I had kids right now, I'm so bored.''
The couple admitted: ''We're bored too.''
Model Chrissy also shared the clip on Twitter, as she joked: ''Ellen does not know how to do nothing and it's still pretty early in the isolation game.''
Ellen, 62, called up some more pals during the day, including Justin Timberlake, 39, and his wife Jessica Biel, 38, who both said they were doing ''nothing''.
She replied: ''Alright, well I'll talk to you later.''
JT quipped: ''Call me in an hour.''
The TV star also checked in with Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, 41, to wish him a happy birthday on Wednesday (18.03.20).
Ellen - who is married to Portia de Rossi - has also been trying to complete a 4,000 piece jigsaw while she's stuck inside, and she's kept her fans up to date on all the twists and turns.
In one clip, she said: ''Okay, so I'm bored, I'm sure everybody is bored. I remembered I have a 4,000 piece puzzle ... so this is what I'm going to do to keep busy.
''It's going to keep me busy for at least an hour. I haven't done [a puzzle] in a long time, but it shouldn't be that hard.''
The puzzle - a painting called 'Galleria di vedute di Roma moderna' by Giovanni Paolo Pannini - caused some problems for Ellen though, as it turned out a piece was missing.
She later added: ''Well, guess what? I attempted to do the puzzle -- because when I set out to do something I finish it.
''I counted the pieces -- there's only 3,999, there's not 4,000 pieces.
''I don't know about you, but when you get to the end of the puzzle and you feel so good and accomplished but then there's one piece missing, it's not fun. It's not fair. So yeah, I'm not going to do it.''
