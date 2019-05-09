Ellen Degeneres is ''torn'' about when she should end her talk show.

The 61-year-old comic has fronted 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' since 2003 and while her wife Portia de Rossi is keen for her to step down so she can relax more, her brother has urged her to stay on for as long as Donald Trump remains President.

She told Deadline: ''He just feels like this is a really important time to be on television too, to put out kindness and a voice that you don't get to hear and see a lot. I love doing the show and I also love doing other things...

''I don't know what I'm doing.''

And the 'Finding Dory' star has a number of other projects she's keen to tackle.

She added: ''I love documentaries. I haven't done that yet...there's a movie I'm trying to make that was a very successful book that we're working on right now. She wants to write it and we need to get her to write it.''

While Ellen is ''getting the itch'' to return to stand-up comedy, she couldn't do so full time.

She said: ''I do love it and will do it again, just not full-time. it's a hard life.''

And Ellen joked she might need her wife to join her on stage to help her remember her lines.

She said: ''I don't know that I'd remember a lot because my wife repeats all the stuff to me all the time.

''She constantly does my act back to me. So I know those bits. She would be great on stage with me. She would actually be able to do the whole thing and I could just sit in a chair next to her.''

Portia has previously admitted she thinks her wife should quit her talk show to explore her ''creativity'' elsewhere.

She said: ''I just think she's such a brilliant actress and stand-up that it doesn't have to be this talk show for her creativity.

''There are other things she could tackle.

''I don't see the end of her show as her career ending.''