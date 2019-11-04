Ellen Degeneres will be honoured at the Golden Globe Awards 2020.

The 61-year-old daytime chat show host - who started her stand-up career in the 1980s and starred in her own sitcom 'Ellen' in the 1990s - will be the second ever recipient of the Carol Burnett prize at the prestigious ceremony on January 5.

Lorenzo Soria, the President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said in a statement: ''The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to honor Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award.

''From her sitcoms, to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit.

''In addition to her television success, she's an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don't have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform. We look forward to celebrating her achievements at this year's ceremony.''

The Carol Burnett prize - which is essentially the Golden Globes' equivalent of a lifetime achievement award - was won for the first time by its namesake earlier this year.

It is now presented annually to recognise outstanding contributions to television on or off screen.

Accepting the honour, the 'Carol Burnett Show' star said at the time: ''This award, oh my gosh, so generously named after me, is dedicated to tall those who made my dreams come true.

''And to all those out there who share the love I have for television and who yearn to be part of this unique medium that has been so good to me.

''I'm just happy that our show happened when it did. And that I can look back and say once more I am so glad we had this time together.''