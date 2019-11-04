Daytime chat show host Ellen Degeneres will be honoured at the Golden Globe Awards 2020 as the second ever recipient of the Carol Burnett prize.
Ellen Degeneres will be honoured at the Golden Globe Awards 2020.
The 61-year-old daytime chat show host - who started her stand-up career in the 1980s and starred in her own sitcom 'Ellen' in the 1990s - will be the second ever recipient of the Carol Burnett prize at the prestigious ceremony on January 5.
Lorenzo Soria, the President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said in a statement: ''The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to honor Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award.
''From her sitcoms, to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit.
''In addition to her television success, she's an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don't have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform. We look forward to celebrating her achievements at this year's ceremony.''
The Carol Burnett prize - which is essentially the Golden Globes' equivalent of a lifetime achievement award - was won for the first time by its namesake earlier this year.
It is now presented annually to recognise outstanding contributions to television on or off screen.
Accepting the honour, the 'Carol Burnett Show' star said at the time: ''This award, oh my gosh, so generously named after me, is dedicated to tall those who made my dreams come true.
''And to all those out there who share the love I have for television and who yearn to be part of this unique medium that has been so good to me.
''I'm just happy that our show happened when it did. And that I can look back and say once more I am so glad we had this time together.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
Dory, everyones favourite forgetful fish from Finding Nemo is back and it looks like she...
Marlin is a clown fish with deep anxiety issues who lives alone with his sheltered...
"EDtv" doesn't pass on a single opportunity for a laugh. A lightsatire about an earnest...
A darkly comic, manifold double-cross, murder-for-insurance-moneymovie, "Goodbye Lover" invokes film noir by way of Hitchcockand...
Offering further proof that the folks at Pixar are ceaselessly, unflaggingly more clever and imaginative...