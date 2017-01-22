Ellen's wife Portia De Rossi, Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons, Broadway star Jonathan Groff, Will and Grace's Debra Messing, Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox and actor Neil Patrick Harris also are featured in the video, which the talk show host posted to her EllenTube page on Friday (20Jan17).

On the day of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, Ellen shared the video to express her and many others' gratitude, thanks and admiration for the outgoing president who was first elected in 2008.

In the video, titled 'A Big LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) Thank You to President Obama', the 58-year-old began the video with a list of Obama's incredible achievements in office.

"Eight years ago it would’ve been hard to believe that we could repeal 'Don’t Ask, Don't Tell,' pass the Hate Crimes Act and legalize (sic) marriage equality all with one president. But yes we could, and yes we did. President Obama, we are all so grateful for everything you’ve done in the name of equality, kindness and love. This message is for you," she said.

Kristen Bell, who has long been a supporter of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights, told Obama, "Thank you for acknowledging that love is love," while former 'NSYNC member Lance Bass emotionally told the outgoing president, “I wouldn’t have gotten married two years ago if it wasn’t for you.”

Transgender star Laverne Cox issued a plea to future presidents to continue to respect the transgender community as Obama did. "You are the first president that even uttered the word ‘transgender,’ and I hope that you will not be the last," she said.

Hamilton star Jonathan Groff told Obama, "You made what seemed truly impossible, possible," while Emmy-winning actor Jim Parsons credited the 44th president with making a huge difference to gay people in America. "You presided over a period of time that turned out to be in many ways one of the most positive periods of times ever for gay Americans," he said.

"I'm going to try and do this without crying," an emotional Evan Rachel Wood says. "You changed the way people thought about us. And, the way I thought about myself."