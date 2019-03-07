Ellen Degeneres is reportedly considering retiring from her chat show.

The 61-year-old television host is said to be stepping down as the host of her daytime celebrity chat show 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and is considering the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Neil Patrick Harris and Ellie Kemper as her replacement.

A source told to Life & Style magazine: ''Ellen is retiring from her Emmy-winning daytime talk show at wife Portia De Rossi's urging [and has] already drawn up a shortlist of superstars to fill her dancing shoes. Ellen's reached out to a few guest hosts [who have] filled in for her in the past. It's not an easy decision, but it's one she'll be making soon.''

The publication reported earlier this year that the presenter was set to leave after ''years'' of her wife Portia ''begging her to leave''.

They said: ''Ellen's finally quitting Hollywood. After years of Portia begging her to leave her talk show behind, she's finally relenting ... Warner Bros were prepared to offer Ellen more money to stay [but] she promised Portia that this time, nothing would change her mind.''

Although it has been claimed Ellen is set to leave the show behind, the star insisted last year that she has no plans to slow down anytime soon as she loves her job so much.

She previously said: ''I don't know [what I'm looking forward to]. That's why I'm going to keep doing this until I figure that out. I'm not looking forward to retiring because I love doing this.''

And Ellen admits she is ''shocked'' every time she remembers she has reached six decades of life.

Speaking before she reached the milestone, she added: ''I'm shocked that I'm turning 60 because it just sounds horrible. It just does.''