Ellen Degeneres has praised her wife for ''understanding [her] completely''.

The 59-year-old television host tied the knot with her spouse Portia De Rossi in 2008, and has now taken the time to praise the 44-year-old actress for her continued support in their almost decade-long marriage.

Speaking to the September issue of Good Housekeeping magazine, Ellen said: ''Portia understands me completely. In our vows, she recited a quote, 'It is good to be loved. It is profound to be understood' - and to me, that's everything. What 'I love you' really means is 'I understand you,' and she loves me for everything that I am. She supports me and makes me happy.''

The news comes after the television presenter - who has her own eponymously titled talk show - previously claimed finding Portia was her ''best discovery''.

She said: ''My best discovery? [Portia]. I would say discovering true love.''

However, the pair aren't looking to start a family together as the 'Finding Dory' star previously revealed she and Portia had discussed having children but decided against it.

She said: ''We talked about it for a minute, about four years into the relationship, but we just decided we like our conversations not being interrupted and our furniture without sticky grape juice on it.''

Part of the reason Ellen and Portia don't want children is because Ellen doesn't think it is always fair to raise children in the spotlight, as they are sometimes forced to ''share their parents'' with the outside world.

She added: ''Also, I think in this profession it can be really tough for children. It's hard for them to have to share their parents with the world.''