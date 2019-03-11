Ellen Degeneres has offered to be Jennifer Lopez's Maid of Honour.

The 61-year-old talk show host - who is married to Portia de Rossi - was among the droves of showbiz stars to wish the 'On The Floor' hitmaker and her retired sports star fiancé Alex Rodriguez congratulations after he got down on one knee on Saturday (09.03.19).

And Ellen joked that she would be more than willing to play a major role on their big day.

Commenting on Jennifer's engagement announcement on Instagram, she wrote: ''Yes. I'll be your Maid of Honor. (sic)''

The TV star had previously urged the pair to tie the knot because they ''seem very happy'' together and even hinted that Alex, 43, was preparing to pop the question last November.

She said on her titular show: ''You should [get married], because y'all seem very happy.

''I mean, it would be good to do for Christmas.''

Ellen even gifted the couple a clock with heir faces on it in a bid to instigate a proposal.

She said: ''Because you and A-Rod just celebrated your two-year anniversary ... This is a clock, and it's basically to remind him that time is ticking and he should hurry up and propose. Or you should propose.''

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, Viola Davis, Doutzen Kores and Balmain director Olivier Rousteing were among the stars to wish the pair congratulations over the weekend.

The 'Second Act' star announced their happy news with a picture of her sparkling engagement ring on the photo-sharing platform.

Jennifer - who has been dating the 43-year-old baseball legend since 2017 - captioned the eye-catching image with a series of love-heart emojis.

Alex also shared the romantic image on his own Instagram account.

He captioned the picture: ''she said yes [love-heart emoji] (sic)''

The loved-up duo have been vacationing in Baker's Bay, and that appears to be where their engagement took place, with the Instagram snap being taken on a beach.

Jennifer has been married three times previously, to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony.

But last month, the 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker insisted she didn't need to marry Alex just yet.

Jennifer - who has 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc - explained: ''Among our children and work and all the wonderful things that happen, we are really living our best years.

''We are grateful for this and we do not need anything else at the moment. We have to do things at our own pace.''

Jennifer also confessed that having kids had changed the way she views marriage.

She shared: ''I think I've understood that marriage takes a lot more than just falling in love and sharing a home together.

''In my case, my first responsibility is my children and making sure as a mother that I'm creating the best possible home for them.

''That means you need someone who not only understands you, but understands children and is willing to love them as much as you do.

''But I'm hopeful of being able to spend the rest of my life with someone and being committed in that way to each other.''