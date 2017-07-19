Ellen Degeneres, Frank Ocean, Ellen Page and Laverne Cox were among those who topped Out Magazine's annual Power 50 List, while Caitlyn Jenner slipped into 44th place.
The 59-year-old television presenter made her way into third position on the annual list after she was recognised for being an ''unwavering source of light in a world fuelled by anger'', but was pipped to the post by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, who came second, and political journalist Rachel Maddow, who claimed the winning crown.
'Thinkin' Bout You' hitmaker Frank - who came out as gay in 2012 but believes he first fell in love with a man when he was 19 years old - found himself in 12th place after the magazine praised him for bringing ''male pronouns into romantic mainstream R&B'', while 'Orange is the New Black' star Laverne followed closely behind in 14th position.
The 33-year-old actress - who became the first transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the acting category - has been recognised for being a ''reigning trans icon'' and, although she shot into the limelight for playing Sophia Burset on the Netflix series, her acting work is now ''just a small part of her own revolution.''
Ellen - who came out as gay during a speech at the Human Rights Campaign's Time to Thrive conference in Las Vegas at the beginning of 2014 - took 15th place for her commitment to'' tracking the living conditions of LGBTQ people around the world'', as well as ''tackling a full slate of upcoming film projects.''
A number of fashion designers, including Michael Kors, Raf Simons and Tom Ford, also made it onto the publication's recognition list but found themselves in the middle spectrum - coming 21st, 26th and 30th, respectively.
Caitlyn Jenner - who was known as Bruce Jenner until she underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2015 - was also recognised for the ''crucial'' role she plays in the LGBTQ community, although the ''controversy'' she causes meant she dropped into 44th place, while Mark Takano - a U.S. Representative from California - concluded the list.
The full Power 50 List 2017 is as follows:
1- Rachel Maddow
2 - Anderson Cooper
3 - Ellen DeGeneres
4 - Jill Soloway
5 - Ryan Murphy
6 - Anthony Romero
7 - Tammy Baldwin
8 - RuPaul Charles
9 - Mary Kay Henry
10 - The Wachowskis
11 - Tim Cook
12 - Frank Ocean
13 - DeRay McKesson
14 - Kate McKinnon
15 - Laverne Cox
16 - Ellen Page
17 - Tarell Alvin McCraney
18 - Scott Rudin
19 - Jared Polis
20 - Dustin Lance Black
21 - Michael Kors
22 - Larry Kramer
23 - Glenn Greenwald
24 - Chris Kelly
25 - Shepard Smith
26 - Raf Simons
27 - Roxane Gay
28 - Darren Walker
29 - Janet Mock
30 - Tom Ford
31 - Robin Roberts
32 - Joel Simkhai
33 - Lee Daniels
34 - Andy Cohen
35 - Justin Tranter
36 - David Cicilline
37 - Tyler Oakley
38 - Bryan Fuller
39 - Lydia Polgreen
40 - Gigi Gorgeous
41 - Chad Griffin
42 - Hanne Gaby Odiele
43 - Greg Berlanti
44 - Caitlyn Jenner
45 - Tim Gill
46 - Sarah Kate Ellis
47 - Don Lemon
48 - Lisa Sherman
49 - Hilton Als
50 - Mark Takano
