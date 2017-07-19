Ellen Degeneres, Frank Ocean, Ellen Page and Laverne Cox have made it onto Out Magazine's Power 50 List 2017.

The 59-year-old television presenter made her way into third position on the annual list after she was recognised for being an ''unwavering source of light in a world fuelled by anger'', but was pipped to the post by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, who came second, and political journalist Rachel Maddow, who claimed the winning crown.

'Thinkin' Bout You' hitmaker Frank - who came out as gay in 2012 but believes he first fell in love with a man when he was 19 years old - found himself in 12th place after the magazine praised him for bringing ''male pronouns into romantic mainstream R&B'', while 'Orange is the New Black' star Laverne followed closely behind in 14th position.

The 33-year-old actress - who became the first transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the acting category - has been recognised for being a ''reigning trans icon'' and, although she shot into the limelight for playing Sophia Burset on the Netflix series, her acting work is now ''just a small part of her own revolution.''

Ellen - who came out as gay during a speech at the Human Rights Campaign's Time to Thrive conference in Las Vegas at the beginning of 2014 - took 15th place for her commitment to'' tracking the living conditions of LGBTQ people around the world'', as well as ''tackling a full slate of upcoming film projects.''

A number of fashion designers, including Michael Kors, Raf Simons and Tom Ford, also made it onto the publication's recognition list but found themselves in the middle spectrum - coming 21st, 26th and 30th, respectively.

Caitlyn Jenner - who was known as Bruce Jenner until she underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2015 - was also recognised for the ''crucial'' role she plays in the LGBTQ community, although the ''controversy'' she causes meant she dropped into 44th place, while Mark Takano - a U.S. Representative from California - concluded the list.

The full Power 50 List 2017 is as follows:

1- Rachel Maddow

2 - Anderson Cooper

3 - Ellen DeGeneres

4 - Jill Soloway

5 - Ryan Murphy

6 - Anthony Romero

7 - Tammy Baldwin

8 - RuPaul Charles

9 - Mary Kay Henry

10 - The Wachowskis

11 - Tim Cook

12 - Frank Ocean

13 - DeRay McKesson

14 - Kate McKinnon

15 - Laverne Cox

16 - Ellen Page

17 - Tarell Alvin McCraney

18 - Scott Rudin

19 - Jared Polis

20 - Dustin Lance Black

21 - Michael Kors

22 - Larry Kramer

23 - Glenn Greenwald

24 - Chris Kelly

25 - Shepard Smith

26 - Raf Simons

27 - Roxane Gay

28 - Darren Walker

29 - Janet Mock

30 - Tom Ford

31 - Robin Roberts

32 - Joel Simkhai

33 - Lee Daniels

34 - Andy Cohen

35 - Justin Tranter

36 - David Cicilline

37 - Tyler Oakley

38 - Bryan Fuller

39 - Lydia Polgreen

40 - Gigi Gorgeous

41 - Chad Griffin

42 - Hanne Gaby Odiele

43 - Greg Berlanti

44 - Caitlyn Jenner

45 - Tim Gill

46 - Sarah Kate Ellis

47 - Don Lemon

48 - Lisa Sherman

49 - Hilton Als

50 - Mark Takano