Ellen Degeneres made history as she picked up three gongs at the 2017 People's Choice Awards.

The 58-year-old television host triumphed in the Favourite Daytime TV Host, Favourite Comedic Collaboration and Favourite Animated Movie Voice categories at the ceremony, which was held on Wednesday evening (18.01.17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Justin Timberlake was on hand to present the awards to Ellen, before being joined on stage by 20 well dressed men holding each of Ellen's People's Choice Awards.

He said: ''Tonight her People's Choice Awards total hits 20! I don't know how that's possible! Let's bring them all out ... Ladies and gentlemen, winning tonight for Favourite Daytime TV Host, Favourite Comedic Collaboration, Favourite Animated Movie Voice, she's the most decorated winner in People's Choice history. She is one of my very good friends; I love her very much. She's one of the best people on this planet and no one is more deserving. The one and only Ellen DeGeneres.''

And when Ellen - whose movie 'Finding Dory' also took home the Favourite Movie and Favourite Family Movie gongs - took to the stage, her acceptance speech was littered with jokes about mashed potatoes and animals.

She told the crowd: ''Wow, thank you very very much and Justin, you are very underdressed. You know I was driving here tonight on the 101, filled with people; I got here like seconds before it started and I was thinking, I love mashed potatoes. Don't you love mashed potatoes? I should have them more often, especially when they're creamy and have no lumps in them.

''This is amazing. 20 is ... 17, I get it, 18, sure, 19, I can see it. But 20, this is outrageous. This is really something that means more to me because it comes from the people. And everybody keeps thanking the people and it's redundant but you are the people who are responsible for me being up there so I say thank you people. The only thing that would make me happier, and not a lot happier because this makes me very happy, if this was voted by animals.''

Elsewhere, Tyler Perry picked up the award for Favourite Humanitarian at the event, which was hosted by Joel McHale.

Coming on stage to a standing ovation, Tyler said: ''This is really really incredible. To the people, I just want to say thank you. When I do these things, I don't think about anything other than helping the people that need help.

''I also want to thank Enterprise for the $100,000 donation to Global Relief; it's so wonderful ... When I look at the state of the world and the state of our country and everything that is going on, it is important that we know how ever dark it gets, we all have to be light for each other.''

Guests were entertained with performances by Blake Shelton - who also picked up the gongs for Favourite Male Country Artist and Favourite Album - and Fifth Harmony, who performed for the first time as a foursome since Camila Cabello's exit. The group were also celebrating their Favourite Group award, which they picked up for a second year in a row.

Johnny Depp put his tough year behind him to win the award for Favourite Movie Icon whilst Robert Downey Jr. took home the Favourite Action Movie Actor gong.

Abridged list of winner's at the 2017 People's Choice Awards:

Favourite Movie - 'Finding Dory'

Favourite Movie Actor - Ryan Reynolds

Favourite Movie Actress - Jennifer Lawrence

Favourite Comedic Movie - 'Bad Moms'

Favourite Comedic Movie Actor - Kevin Hart

Favourite Comedic Movie Actress - Melissa McCarthy

Favourite Movie Icon - Johnny Depp

Favourite Network TV Comedy - 'The Big Bang Theory'

Favourite Comedic TV Actress - Sofia Vergara

Favourite TV Crime Drama Actress - Jennifer Lopez

Favourite Premium Series Actor - Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Favourite Premium Series Actress - Sarah Jessica Parker

Favourite Daytime TV Host - Ellen DeGeneres

Favourite Actor in a New TV Series - Matt LeBlanc

Favourite Actress in a New TV Series - Kristen Bell

Favourite Male Artist - Justin Timberlake

Favourite Female Artist - Britney Spears

Favourite Group - Fifth Harmony

Favourite Breakout Artist - Niall Horan

Favourite Country Male Artist - Blake Shelton

Favourite Country Female Artist - Carrie Underwood

Favourite Album - 'If I'm Honest', Blake Shelton

Favourite Song - 'Can't Stop the Feeling', Justin Timberlake