Actress and comedienne Ellen Degeneres made People's Choice Awards history in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (18Jan17) by becoming the most decorated celebrity in the TV ceremony's 43 years.
The Finding Dory star, who hosts her own top-rated daytime talk show in America, picked up her 20th, 21st and 22nd awards at the Microsoft Theater.
Pal Justin Timberlake presented her with the Favorite Daytime TV Host and Favorite Animated Movie Voice trophies, while her sketch romp around a shopping mall with Britney Spears, which aired on her show last year (16), earned her the Favorite Comedic Collaboration prize.
Handing her another three honours, Timberlake called Ellen "one of my very good friends" and "one of the best people on this planet".
DeGeneres' Finding Dory film was also named Favorite Movie and Favorite Family Movie at the ceremony.
Timberlake was also a big winner at the awards bash, picking up Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Song for Can't Stop The Feeling. Blake Shelton was another double winner, making history as the first country act ever to win a People's Choice Favorite Album award and landing the Favorite Male Country Artist prize.
It was also a huge night for girl group Fifth Harmony, who performed for the first time as a four-piece. The quartet wowed the audience and viewers at home by wearing revealing black leather outfits for a raunchy rendition of their Work From Home hit.
The band, who also picked up the Favorite Group prize for a second successive year, were stunned by the departure of Camila Cabello last month (Dec16).
Other big winners from the worlds of movies, TV, music and social media included Robert Downey, Jr. (Favorite Action Movie Actor), Johnny Depp (Favorite Movie Icon), Kevin Hart (Favorite Comedic Movie Actor), Melissa MCCarthy (Favorite Comedic Movie Actor), and Priyanka Chopra (Favorite Dramatic TV Actress).
A full list of winners wasn't available at press time, but those awarded during the telecast were:
FAVORITE MOVIE
Finding Dory
FAVORITE ACTION MOVIE ACTOR
Robert Downey, Jr.
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE VOICE
Ellen Degeneres in Finding Dory
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTOR
Kevin Hart
FAVORITE COMEDIC MOVIE ACTRESS
Melissa MCCarthy
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTOR
Tom Hanks
FAVORITE DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTRESS
Blake Lively
FAVORITE FAMILY MOVIE
Finding Dory
FAVORITE MOVIE ICON
Johnny Depp
FAVORITE NETWORK TV COMEDY
The Big Bang Theory
FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTRESS
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
FAVORITE NETWORK TV DRAMA
Grey’s Anatomy
FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTRESS
Priyanka Chopra, Quantico
FAVORITE CABLE TV COMEDY
Baby Daddy
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Lopez, Shades of Blue
FAVORITE PREMIUM COMEDY SERIES
Fuller House
FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTOR
Dwayne Johnson, Ballers
FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTRESS
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
FAVORITE COMPETITION TV SHOW
The Voice
FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOST
Ellen DeGeneres
FAVORITE ACTOR IN A NEW TV SERIES
Matt LeBlanc, Man With a Plan
FAVORITE ACTRESS IN A NEW TV SERIES
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
FAVORITE NEW TV COMEDY
Man with a Plan
FAVORITE NEW TV DRAMA
This Is Us
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Justin Timberlake
FAVORITE GROUP
Fifth Harmony
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Blake Shelton
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ARTIST
G-Eazy
FAVORITE ALBUM
If I’m Honest / Blake Shelton
FAVORITE SONG
Can't Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake
FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA STAR
Cameron Dallas
FAVORITE YOUTUBE STAR
Lilly Singh
FAVORITE COMEDIC COLLABORATION
Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief
FAVORITE HUMANITARIAN
Tyler Perry
