Ellen Degeneres has made a $3.8 million profit on a California estate she purchased she just eight months ago.

The 60-year-old comedienne and her wife, Portia De Rossi, have offloaded their Montecito abode, Rancho San Leandro, for $11 million, despite only buying the property for $7.2 million in September.

Local estate agent Yolanda Yakketeyyak told Variety she believes the new owner is Tinder founder and chairman Sean Rad.

The businessman has got a fair bit for his money as the estate features two residences, one a hacienda built in the mid-1800s, and another a more modern home constructed in 2006.

The main house has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bedrooms as well as a veranda, which boasts incredible picturesque views of the nearby mountains.

There are also a number of fireplaces in the property, with one in the master bedroom, and matching fireplaces at either end of the impressive 50ft living and dining room.

If Sean is the mystery buyer then he will be in good company because the property is next door to chat show host Oprah Winfrey's huge 40-acre estate, The Promised Land.

Should the Tinder founder want a break from technology he might like to head over to the library, which is housed in one of the structures, or even let off some steam in the gym.

There is a three-car garage, but should Sean prefer a more vintage method of transport then he might like to fork out on some horses, who would be at home in the estate's four-stall horse barn, which comes complete with tack room. There is also a fenced riding arena and pasture.

In January, Ellen and Portia were forced to leave their Montecito estate after catastrophic mudslides ripped through the area, claiming the lives of 17 people.

Luckily for the pair, their home managed to escape unscathed after the destruction, which was caused when heavy rain battered the ground which had been stripped of all vegetation after the Thomas wildfire.

Ellen said at the time: ''Usually, we're grateful for rain, especially in California, but not after the largest fire in the history of California.

''So again, we evacuated because they feared mudslides. After everything we've been through, I think a lot of people thought they were just being overly cautious but exactly what they feared happened.

''The rain triggered massive mudslides. Massive.''