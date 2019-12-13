Ellen Degeneres has launched a new faux fur brand called UnHide in a bid to stop people from wearing real fur.
The 'Ellen Degeneres Show' host has co-founded a new company called UnHide, which is dedicated to finding alternatives to fur for the fashion industry and consumers, as she says she's keen to get people to stop wearing real fur.
She told People magazine: ''I want people to stop using and wearing fur, it's that simple. The material we use in UnHide products are soft, warm and comfortable and I hope people find it as a great alternative.''
UnHide has partnered with The Humane Society of the United States to offer several different faux fur blankets in various colours, and the company plans to expand to fashion items in the future.
The company vows to ''provide radical transparency'' about its items throughout the process, and aims to help eliminate the sale of all fur by creating products that ''not only make you feel good, but are here to do good''.
Ellen's animal friendly brand comes as she announced in September this year she has adopted a rescue dog, whom she has named Mrs. Wallis Browning, Wallis for short.
The pooch was ''kept in a cage'' by her previous owners, and was adopted by Ellen and her wife Portia De Rossi from a rescue centre in California.
She explained: ''I'm talking fast because I'm excited, because I want to tell you something exciting. We rescued a puppy. She's so cute, I can't even take it. She's very adorable, pretty and precious. And she knows it.
''Wallis is three months old. And she unfortunately was with some irresponsible people. She was kept in a cage outside in the desert since she was two months old. We're like new parents.''
