Ellen Degeneres is launching a new fashion line with Walmart.

The 60-year-old talk show host has worked on a new range of affordable apparel, named EV1, with the superstore giant, that will be based on her own gender-neutral style.

Ellen said: ''The biggest inspiration [for EV1] was actually inclusiveness. We wanted it to appeal and be available to as many people as possible.''

The 60-piece collection will heavily feature denim items, as well as t-shirts, sneakers and accessories and every piece will cost less than $30.

Denise Incandela, head of fashion for Walmart's U.S. digital operations, wrote in a blog post: ''The core of the EV1 collection is denim -- an iconic American staple. We, along with Ellen, wanted to make a line that worked for everyone (EV1).

''Designed to be effortlessly stylish, EV1 was inspired by Ellen's own confidence and optimism (think tees with inspirational sayings, elevated denim and, of course, fantastic sneakers). It's cool, fun and accessible.''

EV1 is expected to become a regular fixture with the retailer, updating with new items throughout the year.

The collaboration with Ellen - who is married to Portia De Rossi - is seen as a move to compete with the likes of Target and Kohl's, who have worked with stars including Victoria Beckham and Britney Spears respectively, and boost apparel sales.

Denise added: ''We've been hard at work transforming the fashion experience on walmart.com.

''With the foundation now laid...The launch of EV1 is one of many steps we're taking to establish Walmart.com as a fashion destination.''

The line is set to debut on September 10 and will be available from their online outlet Walmart.com, as well as more than 2,300 stores across the US.

The 'Finding Dory' star also has an established, more upscale, lifestyle brand, ED by Ellen