Ellen Degeneres has landed a stand-up comedy special.

The 59-year-old talk show host hasn't made a programme in the format for 15 years, so the streaming service asked her to join the likes of Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle in recording a one-off programme for them.

Netflix tweeted on Wednesday (24.05.17): ''Looks like it's been 15 years since you did a stand-up special, @TheEllenShow. How about one for Netflix?''

She replied: ''Let me think about it. Ok I'm in. (sic)''

However, while Ellen is thrilled with the deal, she wasn't impressed that bosses at Netflix wouldn't divulge any secrets or spoilers from her favourite shows.

Speaking on an episode of her talk show which will air on Thursday (25.05.17), she said: ''Earlier this week, I got a tweet from the people at Netflix and I have good news and bad news.

''The bad news is they wouldn't tell me what happened to Barb on 'Stranger Things', but the good news is they asked if I was interested in doing a stand-up special. I said I'm going to have to think about it and then 30 seconds later I said yes. Exciting!''

Ellen is still writing the project but promised to keep fans updated when she knows ''when and where'' the special will be filmed, and she's looking forward to it being broadcast.

She said: ''I'm excited for you to see it. And now each one of you get to Netflix and chill with me.''

As well as her daytime talk show, the busy star also has a new dating show, 'First Dates', which began on NBC last month, and has a primetime series in the pipeline, 'Ellen's Games of Games'.