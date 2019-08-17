Ellen Degeneres has praised her wife Portia De Rossi as her ''favourite person''.

The talk show house and her spouse celebrated 11 years of marriage on Friday (16.08.19), and in a sweet anniversary tribute, Ellen praised Portia for being the most important person in her life.

Posting a professionally shot throwback picture of their wedding day, the 61-year-old presenter wrote on Instagram: ''Happy anniversary, Portia. 11 years. My favorite number with my favorite person (sic)''

The sweet post comes just months before they're set to honour their 16th anniversary from the day they started dating.

In December last year to mark 15 years since they became girlfriends, Ellen hired out a plane to fly a banner with a sweet message over their house, but came into difficulty when she realised the banner was too small to be read from the ground.

At the time, she posted a video of the plane soaring past with the tiny banner attached, while she and Portia, 45, laughed in the background.

She wrote alongside it: ''Portia and I started dating 15 years ago today. I hired a plane to fly by the house with a banner that said 15 with a heart. I should have specified the size.''

The happy couple married in August 2008, and announced the news of their wedding after California's Supreme Court struck down a law banning same-sex marriage.

Ellen said at the time: ''I'm the luckiest girl in the world. She's now officially off the market. No one else gets her.''

Whilst the 'Arrested Development' actress added: ''I feel very, very blessed that both of our families have embraced the two of us together.''