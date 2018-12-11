TV star Ellen Degeneres has admitted she's returned to stand-up comedy because she craved a ''challenge''.
Ellen Degeneres returned to stand-up comedy because she was craving a ''challenge''.
The 60-year-old TV star has ended her 15-year hiatus from the stand-up scene with her new Netflix special, 'Relatable' and she admitted she initially quit because she was ''done'' with being on stage after 20 years.
Ellen - who has hosted 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' since 2003 - said: ''I was done with it, you know? I did it for like 20 years. I used to joke, when I was touring, 'Someday, you'll all come to me.' And now they do. So I just stopped going out.''
The presenter admitted to fellow TV host Jimmy Kimmel that she used to find touring to be an exhausting experience.
However, she also missed the challenge of writing new material and performing it in front of a live audience.
Ellen - who is married to actress Portia De Rossi - shared: ''It was my life for 20 years, and it was touring, and it was really hard because it was the beginning, and no one knows who you are. So when I was done with it, I was done.
''And then it had been 15 years and I decided I miss it and [thought] it would be a challenge to do another one, and I just decided to start writing. And I'm really happy with it.''
The 'Finding Dory' star also revealed she was determined that 'Relatable' would reflect a different side of her personality - one that isn't often seen on her TV show.
She explained: ''People know me from my talk show but they don't - I mean, a lot of people know that I did stand-up, but I've been on the air for 16 years, and [some people] just know my talk show.
''I wanted them to know that I did something different.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
Dory, everyones favourite forgetful fish from Finding Nemo is back and it looks like she...
Marlin is a clown fish with deep anxiety issues who lives alone with his sheltered...
"EDtv" doesn't pass on a single opportunity for a laugh. A lightsatire about an earnest...
A darkly comic, manifold double-cross, murder-for-insurance-moneymovie, "Goodbye Lover" invokes film noir by way of Hitchcockand...
Offering further proof that the folks at Pixar are ceaselessly, unflaggingly more clever and imaginative...