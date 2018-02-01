Ellen Degeneres paid tribute to her ''perfect'' wife on her birthday.

The 60-year-old talk show host took to her social media accounts to celebrate Portia De Rossi turning 45 on Wednesday (31.01.18).

She shared a compilation video of Portia's appearances on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' over the years and captioned the footage: ''Happy birthday to my beautiful, wonderful, perfect wife.''

And on the show's Instagram account, she shared a rare photo of them sharing a kiss on set.

She captioned the image: ''Happy birthday to my favorite person in the world.''

But it wasn't only the 'Nip/Tuck' actress that Ellen sent birthday greetings to, as singer Justin Timberlake and Portia's 'Scandal' co-star Kerry Washington were also celebrating their own big days on Wednesday.

Ellen tweeted: ''Happy birthday, @JTimberlake and @KerryWashington! Did you know you share a birthday with Portia de Rossi? I knew there was a reason I liked you both.(sic)''

Meanwhile, just a week ago, Justin helped Ellen celebrate her own birthday on her talk show.

The 'Filthy' singer took a break from his preparations for the Super Bowl halftime show to wish the talk show host a happy birthday in a surprise video call.

He said: ''Hey baby. I'm rehearing for the Super Bowl, rehearsing for the tour. I'm so sorry I can't be there to kick off your birthday week. You know I'd like to be there but I need to make sure we are great.''

Justin then told Ellen he had sent her something, and a production assistant rushed out from backstage to deliver her a bouquet of pink peonies.

Ellen said: ''Well, aren't you sweet. Thank you so much, that's so sweet.''

Justin signed off the call with a rendition of 'Happy Birthday' with his band The Tennessee Kids.

But that wasn't the only musical treat Ellen received.

Her guest Kristen Bell - who has joined Ellen on her past two birthday shows - gifted her friend with a shirt bearing the slogan ''It took 60 years to look this good'' and then introduced her husband Dax Shepard, who had created an original song about how the host made 60 look ''so sexy''.