Alec and Hilaria Baldwin - who have four young children - will keep having more children until they have another girl.
The couple are already parents to Carmen, five, Rafael, three, Leonardo, two, and Romeo, eight months, but they haven't finished adding to their brood because their oldest daughter wants a sister.
Hilaria said: ''When I told Carmen I was pregnant with another boy, she came to me and said, 'Mommy, how about you have another girl then you can have another boy?' And I told her it doesn't work that way.''
Asked what she'll do if she has another boy, she told talk show host Ellen Degeneres: ''I would keep on trying... I'm serious.''
The 60-year-old actor - who also has 23-year-old daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger - admitted his kids are ''sick'' of his Donald Trump impersonation on 'Saturday Night Live' and revealed they now associate any ''horrible'' thing with the US president.
He said: ''Yeah, they're sick of it. Whatever you teach them that's something they shouldn't do, they immediately assign that horrible thing to Trump. 'Does Trump pick his nose, Dad?' And I go, 'Yes, he does. He does and it's a horrible thing to do.' ''
Alec recently pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment following a row over a parking spot, and he admitted he was ''upset'' over claims he had punched a man in the argument.
He said: ''What had happened was, I had this argument with this guy. But what's interesting is that in New York there are cameras everywhere.
''So they said I punched this guy, and that's not true, the cameras show from every angle that nobody punched anybody. But once that story's out there, you know the D.A. never gets out there after the fact and says, 'Mr. Baldwin is, you know, such a great guy. He would never do a thing like that.' ''
Alec was ordered to complete a one-day anger management course and pay a $120 fine over the row.
