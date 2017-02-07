The Oscar and Emmy Award winner has signed on to take charge of the comedy Bathing Flo and she'll also appear in the film and serve as executive producer.

Inspired by a true story, the movie revolves around a hard-up housesitter, who discovers part of his role is to look after an eccentric old lady, played by Burstyn.

Actress Lauren Lake, who wrote the screenplay, will also appear in the film. Casting is currently under way and the production is expected to start in the spring (17) in New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter.