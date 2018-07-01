Ellen Barkin wants to see younger executives flood Hollywood.

The 64-year-old actress thinks the ''ill treatment of women in the entertainment industry'' won't disappear until older executives leave their job positions and make way for the younger ones.

Penning an essay for InStyle magazine, she shared: ''Do I think that the ill treatment of women in the entertainment industry will disappear? No, I don't. Not in my lifetime anyway. We're talking about centuries of ingrained behavior, and considering we are an industry that trades on sex, I don't ever expect to see any other real dynamic. The truth is, big-studio executives are old. They're my age and even older, and this is something I've been talking about a lot lately: Men just will not move over. Your time is up, dude. Now say thank you for everything you got and move the f**k over ...

''Why are the guys running these businesses between the ages of 60 and 80? The only audience they care about is 19-to-35-year-olds, so get a 35-year-old to green-light movies! They're not doing anything wrong; they just aged out of the job, just like I can't do 10 pull-ups anymore. Men will just wait you out. They refuse to get old. This whole fantasy about women freaking out over aging - that's bulls**t. It's the men who are hysterical.''

And the 'Animal Kingdom' actress likes to pass on her knowledge to the younger generation.

She added: ''It's an incredible feeling when you get older and realise, 'Wow, I'm now at a point where I can do the giving. I'm the teacher now.' It's a game changer.

''If you live long enough to experience both those aspects in your life, that alone is something. It's a beautiful place in life that nobody talks about. For me, it was that watershed moment, like when I had children, that point when you realise the rest of your life isn't going to be the same. It's going to be better.''