Elle Macpherson wears white for New Year's Eve.

The supermodel has revealed her outfit choice to bring in the new year, admitting it has become a sort of ''tradition''.

She said: ''I love spending New Year's Eve and Day with people who I want in my life all of the following year, and years to come - my kids, friends, family and loves. I often wear white, its become a sort of tradition for me. Usually, we are in the Bahamas and go to the local Junkanoo, a Bahamian procession with drums and costumes. It's musical, joyous, creative, earthy and authentic and one of my favourite ways to celebrate the new year. We don't play games but we do dance, although my kids say I should probably just watch at this stage!''

And the 55-year-old model - who has Arpad, 21, and Aurelius, 16 - also opened up about her beauty regime to ring in a new year.

Sharing her New Year's Eve beauty tips, she added in her Get The Gloss column: ''My beauty regime always begins with healthy glowing skin, and because nothing I put on my skin works as well as what I put inside my body (two teaspoons of Super Elixir Greens is always the first step as it's fantastic for glowing skin - pomegranate for vitamin A and its high antioxidant properties, and horsetail extract and aloe vera for combatting the visual effects of ageing including pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles). When my skin needs extra love, I'll add a vial of WelleCo Super Booster Aquatic Collagen Skin + Hair + Nails formulated with botanical extracts and bioactive nutrients that supports collagen formation and enhances skin firmness and strength. It also includes silica - fantastic for maintaining and supporting hair and nail health, strength and thickness. I've seen results in less than two weeks. I don't wear a lot of makeup, just very subtle touches to naturally define my face, brow and lips. I love an organic concealer under my eyes, a little Pat McGrath Skin Fetish cheek shine and RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek on my lips.''