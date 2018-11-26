Elle Macpherson walks in seawater to reduce bloating.

The 54-year-old supermodel insisted the trick is ''one of the best things'' for the body as it tones legs and waist and she has found that spending an hour in the ocean is a ''great diuretic'' if you're experiencing water retention.

In an interview with Get The Gloss, she said: ''Walking in seawater is one of the best things I can do for my body. It tones the legs and waist, it's great for minerals and if you have any water retention, it's a great diuretic.

''I walk in thigh-high deep or knee-deep water for 40 minutes to an hour.''

Alongside her fitness regime, Elle - who is the founder of plant based beauty range WelleCo - swears by a ''wholefood plant-based'' diet providing ''pre and probiotics'' in order to stay healthy and reduce unwanted bloating.

She explained: ''Because good health starts with a healthy digestive system, I rely on a wholefood plant-based diets that contain ingredients rich in pre and probiotics for supporting a healthy gut and digestive system, this helps reduce bloating and many IBS symptoms. ''

As well as bloating, the blonde beauty has also shared the simple trick she uses to avoid jet lag after long haul flights.

She said: ''I take two teaspoons of Super Elixir [from WelleCo] before I get on a plane, another two teaspoons diluted in a litre of water in-flight and two more when I land.

''I rarely eat on the flight to give digestion a rest. I just drink lots of water. Honestly, I can get straight off a long-haul flight, go straight to a board meeting and feel really well. It works for me!''