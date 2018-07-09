Elle Macpherson has a more ''gentle'' exercise routine these days, though she tries to stay active every day.
The 45-year-old supermodel - who is married to Jeffrey Soffer and has sons Flynn, 20, and Cy, 15, with ex-boyfriend Arpad Busson - always tries to stay active wherever she is in the world, but doesn't push herself as hard as she used to.
She said: ''I have a much gentler routine now. I try to get outdoors and do some sport for 45 minutes every day; running is a great one.
''In New York, I love running in Central Park as it's so beautiful at any time of year. In Montauk, Andrea [Bux, business partner] and I jumped on our bikes and explored the peninsula. It's such a fun way to exercise - we chatted the whole way.''
Elle does her best to stay healthy on holiday and over the years has found dropping one meal and having a protein shake instead helps her to be ''balanced''.
She explained in her monthly column for Get the Gloss: ''I find different time zones and hotel food can throw me, so I usually replace a meal with a protein shake once a day to try and stay balanced.
''Then if I am out for dinner or a meal, I know I have already done something to nourish my body earlier in the day. I like to eat as cleanly as possible, it helps with my energy levels and adjusting to a new time zone.''
When she's on a plane, Elle constantly sips water in order to stay hydrated and has nourishing supplements to avoid jet lag.
She said: ''I always have The Super Elixir Alkalising Greens, £23, and Nourishing Protein, £28 travel packs: these are perfect to combat jet lag and a wonderful meal on-the-go.
''The first thing I do after I board is double dose my Alkalising Greens (I do this post-flight too) and drink three litres of water throughout the journey. I shake my greens up with icy-cold water or coconut water. This helps me avoid jet lag because my body has the nutrients it needs and it also ensures I have that extra boost of hydration.''
