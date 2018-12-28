World-famous model Elle Macpherson has revealed she has a ''tradition'' of wearing white on New Year's Eve.
Elle Macpherson has a ''tradition'' of wearing white on New Year's Eve.
The 54-year-old model has opened up on her preparations for her New Year's Eve celebrations in a column for Get The Gloss, revealing she's developed a routine over the years.
Elle - who has kids Arpad, 20, and Aurelius, 15 - shared: ''I love spending New Year's Eve and Day with people who I want in my life all of the following year, and years to come - my kids, friends, family and loves. I often wear white, its become a sort of tradition for me.
''Usually, we are in the Bahamas and go to the local Junkanoo, a Bahamian procession with drums and costumes. It's musical, joyous, creative, earthy and authentic and one of my favourite ways to celebrate the new year. We don't play games but we do dance, although my kids say I should probably just watch at this stage!''
Elle also revealed what she plans to eat and drink on the evening of December 31.
She said: ''If I'm having friends over, I often prepare (vegan) cheese and nut plates, guacamole and fresh tuna tartar on gluten-free toast, alongside a great champagne or vodka-based cocktail.
''I don't drink alcohol so I stick to my favourite virgin cocktails, a mock mojito made of fresh lime, slices of ginger, soda, lots of ice and a little mint on top. I intersperse this with chilled glasses of elderflower water or a simple ginger ale on ice.
''If there's a meal, I aim to serve a vegan or vegetarian menu using fresh, local, organic seasonal produce, alongside beautifully prepared fish. Dessert is usually chocolate-based - preferably a dark chocolate mousse made with protein powder.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
One of these days, Hollywood is going to run out of old Brontë sisters/Jane Austen...