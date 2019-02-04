Elle Macpherson has to get a ''solid seven hours'' of sleep a night.

The 54-year-old model believes getting a good night's rest improves her complexion as it increases the body's metabolic rate which encourages skin cells to repair themselves and insisted that any sun damage or ''toxic overload'' from late nights can be helped by getting enough sleep.

In an interview with Get The Gloss, she said: ''A good night's sleep is a must! I have learned to be a better sleeper in recent years and am a solid seven-hours-a-night girl now.

''We need our beauty sleep, it's a scientific fact. I learned from my nutritional doctor Dr Simone Laubscher PhD, that the outer or top layer of our skin comprises tightly-packed dead skin cells which are constantly shed throughout the day.

''During deep sleep, the skin's metabolic rate speeds up, which helps with repair. Whether it's damage from factors such as ultraviolet rays or internal toxic overload from too many late nights, we really do need our 'beauty sleep'.''

The blonde beauty is the owner of plant-based health and beauty brand, Welleco, and suggested her line's Calming Mist if you have trouble falling asleep at night.

She said: ''For quality beauty sleep, I brew a pot of Welleco Sleep Well Calming tea and spritz my pillows with Sleep Welle Calming Mist.

''The lavender scent really adds to the sense of calm I try to create before bed. If I still have trouble calming my mind, I lie on my back, place my feet up the wall, and stretch my arms (like the yoga pose viparita karani - 'legs up the wall' pose.)

''It has an immediate meditative effect on me. All I need is five minutes like that and I'm calm and ready for sleep.''