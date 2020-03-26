Elle Macpherson is ''choosing faith over fear'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 55-year-old model has taken to Instagram to reveal she's chosen to adopt a positive outlook, explaining that she's using her time to do various things she's been meaning to do for ''ages''.

Elle shared: ''At home and happy... I'm choosing to do things I've been promising myself for ages . sharing laughter and supporting friends through zoom, cleaning closets , writing , practicing a complete wellness program , spending time in the sunshine-natural vitamin D -I've been preparing fortifying meals - and most of all reflecting on what this whole unexpected phenomenon is teaching us as whole and me personally - so grateful to all the nurses doctors health care workers and hospitals doing their best to help the effected thankyou ! (sic)''

Elle passed on her best wishes to her followers during the current health crisis, saying ''we are in this together''.

She also urged people not to worry too much about the situation, and stressed the importance of remaining positive during these challenging times.

The world-famous model - who was born in Australia but now lives in the US - continued: ''There are many people suffering from being unwell , afraid , alone , and struggling at this time and so I'm sending love ...what's clear to me is choosing faith over fear is the way to go.. we are in this together [love heart emoji] (sic)''