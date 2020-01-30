Elle Macpherson denies having cosmetic surgery after a troll said she's ruining her face.

The 55-year-old supermodel insisted she's ''ageing gracefully without interference'' as she dismissed the suggestion she's had any work done, and she literally shrugged off the criticism.

Responding on Instagram with a shrug emoji, she wrote: ''The only thing I'm doing is ageing gracefully without interference.

''Sorry if it doesn't work for your vision of what you think I should look like. I'm me. Healthy happy and nearly 60. Go figure.''

The cruel online troll had told Elle she didn't look like herself ''anymore'' in the bizarre rant.

The user initially commented: ''Whatever your doing to your face STOP IT! You don't look like yourself anymore!

''Please stop you were beautiful now not so much. smfh(sic)''

Elle has repeatedly denied going under the knife, and although she has admitted to trying Botox and collagen injections in the past, she insisted they ''don't work'' for her.

She previously said: ''Yeah, I've tried things, but most of the time they don't work for me.

''It doesn't work for my face - some people get things done and they look worse.

''I'm a bit of a scaredy-cat and I don't want to mess with what there is. At this point, I think it's best to leave what I have alone.

''Having said that, I do vitamin injections, infusions and I work on my nutrition... I've learned that a good smile, good teeth, good hair, good skin, a good mood are worth a thousand injectables and Botox and facials and masks.''