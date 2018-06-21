Elle Macpherson says she's learned a lot since becoming a businesswoman.

The 54-year-old supermodel turned her attention to the corporate world after being hailed as one of the world's greatest fashion icons and recently opened up about the ups and downs she faced following her career change.

In an interview with CNBC, she revealed: ''If we can see (business) as a journey with all its twists and turns, doubts and disappointments, successes and compromises, then each experience can be a point on that journey and it can give us context for our whole experience.''

Elle was first drawn to the idea of owning her own business in 1989 when a start-up company in New Zealand approached her to be the iconic face of the brand in the hopes of breaking into the Australian marketplace.

She went on to establish her own licensing name, Elle Macpherson Inc. which acted as a financial company to manage her business opportunities and licenses in the late 1980s.

The blonde beauty - who co-founded the 2014 plant-based wellness company, Welleco - went on to explain how she found a way to adapt when it came to her various business endeavours.

She said: ''One of the greatest things that you can do in your business is to be able to adapt and evolve. That is where I am today, we are working in a different landscape and being willing to adapt and willing to adopt new ways of doing things is very important in the evolution in business.''

On the advice she would give to budding entrepreneurs, she added: ''I guess my lesson would be follow your heart, see business as a journey.

''Let your heart decide what to do, and let your head decide how to do it - and that has been my experience.''